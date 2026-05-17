ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, in collaboration with the Shahid Afridi Foundation, will soon organize a special “Bunyan-um-Marsoos” cricket match in Islamabad to honor the heroes of Bunyan-um-Marsoos.

Sindh Governor Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi visits New Nazimabad Gymkhana, welcomed by industrialist Arif Habib, actor Saud Qasmi and other notable personalities.

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The initiative aims to promote youth empowerment, national unity and positive engagement through sports activities.

Young Talent and Celebrities to Participate

The match will feature talented young cricketers selected through the Prime Minister’s Youth Talent Hunt program.

In addition, renowned celebrities and sports personalities are also expected to participate in the event.

Organizers said the match will provide a platform that celebrates resilience, patriotism and the inspirational power of sports for the younger generation.

Rana Mashhood Congratulates Shahid Afridi

Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan congratulated Shahid Afridi on receiving the Hilal-e-Imtiaz award.

He praised Afridi’s contributions to cricket, youth development and social welfare activities in Pakistan.

Sports to Promote Unity and Positive Activities

Officials said the collaboration reflects a shared commitment to engaging youth in healthy and constructive activities.

The initiative also aims to encourage sports talent and strengthen the spirit of unity and patriotism across the country.

Further details regarding the event schedule and participating personalities are expected to be announced soon.