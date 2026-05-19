ISLAMABAD: Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan met with Nadir Gul Barech to discuss enhanced collaboration between the Prime Minister’s Youth Program (PMYP) and the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) aimed at strengthening youth engagement across Pakistan.

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During the meeting, both sides explored opportunities to expand youth-focused initiatives, improve community outreach, and create greater access to skill development, entrepreneurship, and empowerment programs for young people nationwide.

The discussion focused on building stronger coordination between PMYP and PPAF to support youth participation in economic and social development activities, particularly in underserved communities.

Officials emphasized the importance of collaboration between public institutions and development organizations to equip young people with practical skills, employment opportunities, and leadership platforms.

The meeting also highlighted the shared commitment of PMYP and PPAF to promoting inclusive growth and empowering Pakistan’s youth through sustainable development initiatives.