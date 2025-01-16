ISLAMABAD: In a significant move to promote entrepreneurship and job creation, the federal government has raised the loan limit under the Prime Minister’s Youth Program from Rs 5 lac to Rs 15 lac. This initiative aims to empower young entrepreneurs, women, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, during a meeting focused on SME development, emphasized the need to align Pakistan’s entrepreneurial support with global standards. The premier directed officials to adopt successful international models to facilitate SMEs and ensure that the loan process is more accessible for aspiring entrepreneurs.

A comprehensive survey has also been commissioned to better understand the challenges faced by SMEs, which will guide the formulation of targeted solutions. Additionally, the Prime Minister called for a tailored package to support women entrepreneurs in small-scale businesses, enabling them to access financial aid and resources for growth.

The PM highlighted the critical role SMEs play in increasing exports and generating employment, stating that empowering youth and women entrepreneurs will not only secure their livelihoods but also help create job opportunities, ultimately contributing to Pakistan’s economic growth.

This initiative reflects the government’s commitment to fostering innovation and strengthening the foundation of Pakistan’s economy through entrepreneurship.