ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif launched a Rs20 billion Ramadan relief package on Saturday, aimed at supporting 4 million deserving families across Pakistan, benefitting approximately 20 million people in total.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, the prime minister announced that each eligible family would receive Rs5,000 through digital wallets. This relief will be distributed within the first ten days of Ramadan. He expressed satisfaction over lower inflation this year compared to previous years during the holy month.

The relief allocation has significantly increased this year, rising from Rs7 billion last year to Rs20 billion. PM Shehbaz also commended the efforts of various departments, including the ministries, State Bank of Pakistan, NADRA, BISP, and technology firms, for developing a transparent and efficient digital system to implement the programme.

He also acknowledged the contributions of international partners for their valuable support in making this initiative possible.

The prime minister highlighted that billions of rupees belonging to the poor had been tied up in legal disputes for years. He pledged to expedite the resolution of cases worth Rs500 billion pending in different courts.

Speaking about corruption, the prime minister vowed to take strict action, mentioning the example of banks profiting from dollar fluctuations during the previous caretaker government’s tenure. He referred to a recent Sindh High Court decision that led to the recovery of Rs23 billion in such a case.

He also termed the corruption within the Utility Stores Corporation as the “worst” and reiterated the government’s plan to privatize the corporation, replacing it with an efficient digital system like the one used for the relief package. Additionally, he stressed his commitment to shutting down other loss-making state entities.

The prime minister expressed sorrow over the recent terrorist attack on Maulana Hamid ul Haq at Madrassa Haqqania, calling it a tragic and condemnable act. He urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to swiftly apprehend those responsible.

He recalled that terrorism was eradicated in 2018 after the sacrifice of around 80,000 Pakistanis, including security personnel and civilians. However, the resurgence of terrorism in recent times, he said, was alarming. He vowed that with the bravery of the security forces and public support, terrorism would once again be defeated.

Meanwhile, Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain praised the collaborative efforts that enabled the programme to be approved and launched within just 20 days. He assured that a secure system would ensure the timely disbursement of funds to all 4 million families.

Additionally, 600 stalls will be set up at tehsil level across the country, where sugar will be sold at a subsidized rate of Rs130 per kg.