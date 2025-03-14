Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met national footballer Muhammad Riaz from Hangu on Friday, granting him financial assistance of Rs 2.5 million and an employment opportunity in a federal department of his choice.

Acknowledging Riaz’s Struggles

The meeting was arranged after a viral video showed Riaz selling jalebi (funnel cakes) due to financial difficulties. Taking notice of his situation, the prime minister invited him to the PM House and praised his resilience and talent.

“You are a gifted player, and we will not let your talent go to waste,” said PM Shehbaz, reaffirming the government’s commitment to supporting young athletes. He emphasized that Pakistan’s youth are a valuable asset, and ensuring their international competitiveness remains a top priority.

Government’s Commitment to Sports

The prime minister encouraged Riaz to continue playing football and contribute to its promotion in Pakistan. He further directed authorities to offer jobs to national athletes based on their capabilities in government institutions.

He also stressed the need for a comprehensive strategy to ensure the welfare and sustainable employment of athletes representing Pakistan globally.

Gratitude from Muhammad Riaz

Riaz expressed his heartfelt gratitude to PM Shehbaz for the financial support and efforts towards the betterment of sports in Pakistan.

Key Attendees

The meeting was attended by several government officials, including:

Federal Ministers Ataullah Tarar and Shaza Fatima Khawaja

PM’s Adviser Rana Sanaullah

Chairman of the PM’s Youth Program, Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan

Media Coordinator Badar Shehbaz Warraich

This initiative reflects the government’s renewed focus on supporting sports talent and ensuring athletes receive the recognition and assistance they deserve.