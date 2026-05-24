ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday praised US President Donald Trump for his “extraordinary efforts to pursue peace” during ongoing Iran-US negotiations.

The prime minister said the recent high-level call was “very useful and productive” for regional peace efforts.

Advertisements

Asim Munir Represented Pakistan

According to PM Shehbaz, Asim Munir represented Pakistan during the discussions.

The premier appreciated the field marshal’s “tireless efforts” throughout the mediation process.

He also said Pakistan would continue supporting diplomatic engagement with sincerity and commitment.

“We hope to host the next round of talks very soon,” PM Shehbaz wrote on X.

Trump Holds Regional Talks

Trump spoke with leaders from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkiye, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan and Pakistan on Saturday.

In a Truth Social post, Trump described the conversation as “very good”.

He said the talks focused on a “Memorandum of Understanding pertaining to PEACE”.

Trump also confirmed a separate call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying the discussion “went very well”.

Ishaq Dar Welcomes Progress

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also welcomed the diplomatic progress.

He praised Trump’s leadership and commitment to dialogue.

Dar additionally thanked key US officials, including Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and envoy Steve Witkoff.

Moreover, he acknowledged the role of Iranian leaders, including President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Pakistan Intensifies Diplomatic Role

Pakistan continues to play a central role in efforts to revive stalled Iran-US negotiations.

The first direct talks between Washington and Tehran took place in Islamabad in April after a Pakistan-brokered ceasefire.

Although both sides did not reach a final agreement, diplomatic engagement continued.

Recently, Field Marshal Asim Munir visited Tehran and held meetings with Iranian leaders.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, the visit produced “encouraging progress” toward a broader understanding.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also visited Iran twice within one week to support the mediation process.

Strait of Hormuz Remains Central Issue

Diplomatic sources say negotiations now focus on key disputes.

These include the future of the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s nuclear programme, sanctions relief and guarantees against future military action.

Trump recently claimed that a peace memorandum with Iran had been “largely negotiated”.

He also suggested that the Strait of Hormuz could reopen soon under the proposed agreement.