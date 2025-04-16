ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed his government’s commitment to transforming Pakistan’s agriculture sector, calling it the cornerstone of sustainable economic growth, food security, and improved farmer livelihoods.

Speaking at a ceremony for the PM’s initiative to train 1,000 agricultural graduates in China, he emphasized the need for modernized farming practices, digital crop management, and climate-resilient seeds.

The initiative kicks off with 300 graduates heading to China for a 3-month training program, followed by two additional phases. The PM highlighted that the selection process has now been made transparent and merit-based, using an online portal. Balochistan’s quota was also increased by 10%.

Shehbaz recalled inspiration from his China visit, vowing to replicate agricultural innovation in Pakistan. He announced plans for subsidized loans to encourage entrepreneurship in value-added agriculture.

Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong praised Pakistan’s economic progress and reaffirmed China’s support, especially in agriculture under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), where China has invested over $35.4 billion.