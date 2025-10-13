SHARM EL-SHEIKH, EGYPT: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh on Monday to attend the Gaza Peace Summit, following a special invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

Upon arrival at Sharm El-Sheikh International Airport, the Prime Minister was warmly received by Egypt’s Minister of Youth and Sports Dr. Ashraf Sobhi, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Egypt Aamir Shoukat, and other senior diplomatic officials from both countries.

Advertisements

The high-profile summit aims to secure a ceasefire and long-term peace framework in Gaza and is being attended by several global leaders, including Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an.

Prime Minister Shehbaz is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar. During the summit, he will also take part in the signing ceremony of the Gaza Peace Agreement alongside other world leaders.

The Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit is seen as the culmination of diplomatic efforts launched last month during the 80th United Nations General Assembly session in New York.

In New York, Prime Minister Shehbaz joined leaders from Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Indonesia, and Turkey in a meeting with President Trump to explore frameworks for establishing lasting peace in Gaza.

Following that meeting, the participating Arab and Islamic nations released a joint statement commending President Trump’s peace efforts, pledging to work collaboratively with the United States to achieve a comprehensive ceasefire and address the escalating humanitarian crisis in the war-torn region.