Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has established a high-level committee to ensure the swift implementation of agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) signed between Pakistan and Azerbaijan during his recent visit to Baku.

The committee will be chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, as confirmed by a press release from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

During PM Shehbaz’s visit to Azerbaijan last week, the two countries agreed on a $2 billion investment by Azerbaijan in Pakistan. Additionally, both sides committed to boosting bilateral trade and enhancing joint defence production.

The newly formed Dar-led committee will focus on finalising agreements, particularly in the energy and infrastructure sectors. During a review meeting on Tuesday, PM Shehbaz directed officials to devise an action plan to increase Pakistan-Azerbaijan trade volume to $2 billion.

He also instructed authorities to complete preparations ahead of the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s expected visit to Pakistan in April, where the agreements are expected to be formally sealed.

To strengthen trade ties, the prime minister further ordered the appointment of trade officers in Azerbaijan and other strategically important countries.

Highlighting the strong brotherly relations between the two nations, PM Shehbaz stressed the importance of maximising trade and investment opportunities with Azerbaijan and other Central Asian countries.

Officials briefed the meeting that the Pakistan-Azerbaijan Business Forum, held in Baku during the visit, saw participation from 83 Pakistani and 101 Azerbaijani companies.

During the visit, 13 MoUs and agreements were signed, covering a range of sectors. Of these, four MoUs were related to oil, involving Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and Azerbaijan’s State Oil Company (Socar).

Additionally, the two sides signed an amendment agreement related to the Sale and Purchase of LNG cargoes, further strengthening energy cooperation.