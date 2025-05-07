ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressed a joint session of parliament following India’s recent missile strikes on several cities in Punjab and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), as reported by ARY News.

In his speech, PM Shehbaz condemned India’s “cowardly” late-night attack involving around 80 fighter jets targeting six locations, including Bahawalpur, Shakargarh, Sialkot, and areas in AJK. He praised the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and its leadership for their prompt and effective defense, noting that Pakistan had prior intelligence on India’s hostile plans.

The Prime Minister confirmed that Pakistan’s armed forces shot down five Indian aircraft— including advanced Rafale jets— a combat drone, and destroyed a brigade headquarters and multiple border checkposts. The strikes from India were launched from within its own airspace, targeting cities such as Kotli, Muzaffarabad, Ahmedpur Sharqia, and Muridke. DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry described the Indian assault as a “cowardly” act, promising it would not go unanswered.

The escalation followed the April 22 Pahalgam attack, in which 26 civilians—mostly tourists—were killed. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi blamed Pakistan for the incident and vowed retaliation, despite a lack of evidence. India subsequently imposed a series of retaliatory measures, including trade bans, port restrictions, postal suspensions, airspace closures, and even a move to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT). Diplomatic ties were also downgraded, with Pakistani defense staff in New Delhi declared persona non grata.

Pakistan responded by halting all trade with India and warned of equal retaliation against any violations of the IWT or military provocations. The crisis has continued to escalate, drawing international concern. Iran has offered to mediate between the two nuclear-armed nations, but the situation remains highly volatile with significant diplomatic and economic fallout.