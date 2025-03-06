ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has officially approved the National Youth Employment Plan, a comprehensive initiative aimed at empowering Pakistani youth through market-driven training, internships, and employment opportunities over the next four years.

During a high-level review meeting on Thursday, the PM endorsed the plan’s action framework, which focuses on equipping youth with skills aligned with both local and global market demands. The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that Shehbaz Sharif will personally monitor progress through monthly review meetings.

Youth — Pakistan’s Most Valuable Asset

Speaking at the meeting, PM Shehbaz stressed that Pakistan’s youth are the nation’s greatest asset, and the government is fully committed to empowering them through quality training and practical employment support.

He also directed officials to maintain strong coordination with local industries and monitor manpower demands from international employers, aiming to boost manpower exports through international-standard training programs.

Key Targets & Digital Youth Hub Launch

Under this plan, 2.4 million to 6 million youth will be trained each year over the next four years, preparing them for local and international job markets. To further enhance outreach, the government will launch the Digital Youth Hub this month — an online platform offering training, employment listings, and career development resources.

Collaboration with Industries

The plan also includes close collaboration with private sector industries to bridge the gap between education and employment, ensuring training programs match current and future job market needs.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Ahad Khan Cheema, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Program Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, HEC Chairman Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, and other senior officials.

What is the National Youth Employment Plan?

Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program, described the plan as a “revolutionary and all-encompassing initiative”, designed to offer government-backed support to young people at every step — from training to employment.

He explained that the plan will open both local and international job opportunities, allowing young Pakistanis to showcase their skills globally.

The National Youth Employment Plan includes:

Vocational training aligned with modern industry needs

Internships for hands-on experience

Business support for entrepreneurial youth

Employment placements across key sectors

Specialized training in technology, digital skills, and emerging industries

“This plan is not just about jobs — it’s about economic empowerment and future-proofing our workforce,” said Rana Mashhood, adding that the government is committed to providing every talented young Pakistani with equal opportunities to succeed.