ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has officially assigned portfolios to the newly inducted ministers, state ministers, and advisers, according to a notification issued on Thursday, ARY News reported.

As per the notification, Haneef Abbasi has been given charge of the Railways Ministry, while Tariq Fazal Chaudhry will oversee Parliamentary Affairs. Ali Pervez Malik has been appointed as Petroleum Minister, and Aurangzeb Khachi will head the National Heritage Division.

Among other appointments, Khalid Magsi will handle Science and Technology, Moin Wattoo will manage Water Resources, and Junaid Anwar Chaudhry has been assigned the Maritime Affairs portfolio.

Sardar Yousuf will oversee Religious Affairs, while Raza Hayat has been entrusted with the Defence Production portfolio. Meanwhile, Shaza Fatima will serve as Minister for Information Technology, and Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan has been assigned Public Affairs. Syed Mustafa Kamal will lead the National Health Services ministry.

These appointments aim to strengthen governance and enhance performance across key sectors.

Earlier, on February 27, President Asif Ali Zardari administered the oath to these new cabinet members in a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The new ministers include Hanif Abbasi, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Moin Watto, Mustafa Kamal, Sardar Yusuf, Ali Parvez, Shaza Fatima, Junaid Anwar, Khalid Magsi, Pir Imran Shah, Aurangzeb Khachi, Rana Mubasher, and Raza Hayat Haraj.

Additionally, eleven state ministers were also inducted, including Barrister Aqeel Malik, Malik Rasheed, Armaghan Subhani, Talal Chaudhry, Khyel Das, Rehman Kanju, Bilal Kayani, Mukhtar Bharat, Shazra Mansab, Anwar Chaudhry, and Wajiha Qamar.

The federal cabinet also welcomed three new advisers: Muhammad Ali, Tauqir Shah, and Pervez Khattak.