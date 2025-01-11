ISLAMABAD, Jan 11 : Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that the faceless customs assessment system would contribute to Pakistan’s economic development and was a significant step towards the digitization of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Chief Collector, Customs, Karachi Zone Jamil Nasir calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on 11 January 2025.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with Chief Collector Customs, Karachi Zone Jamil Nasir who called on him, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.