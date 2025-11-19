Angola’s Minister of Health, Dr. Sílvia Lutucuta, and Secretary of State for Public Health, Dr. Carlos Pinto de Sousa, held a productive meeting with representatives of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, to celebrate the country’s landmark achievement in introducing the HPV vaccine into its national immunisation programme.

During the visit, Gavi officials also met with the Ministry’s technical team and regional partners to discuss shared priorities as Gavi enters its new strategic phase. The discussions focused on strengthening collaboration and accelerating progress toward Angola’s long-term immunisation goals.

Gavi expressed its commitment to working closely with Angola to support expanded vaccine coverage and improved public health outcomes across the country.