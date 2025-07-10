Advertisements

KARACHI: On Thursday, July 10, 2025, the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) saw a slight decline against the US Dollar (USD) in the interbank market. By 6:08 PM PST, the rupee had settled at PKR 284.56 per USD, marking a minor depreciation of 9 paisa (0.03%) from the previous day’s closing rate of PKR 284.47.

Throughout the trading session, fluctuations were observed as the rupee reached an intraday bid high of 284.9 and an ask low of 287.1. In the open market, exchange companies offered the dollar at PKR 284.80 for buying and PKR 287.00 for selling, reflecting persistent volatility.

Performance Against Major Currencies:

Euro (EUR): Down 0.22%, closed at PKR 338.02

British Pound (GBP): Gained 0.22%, closed at PKR 384.40

Swiss Franc (CHF): Declined 0.09%, at PKR 360.12

Japanese Yen (JPY): Slight gain of 0.01%, at PKR 1.9719

Chinese Yuan (CNY): Dropped 0.06%, at PKR 39.72

Saudi Riyal (SAR): Up 0.03%, at PKR 75.81

UAE Dirham (AED): Up 0.03%, at PKR 77.39

Money Market Update:

Karachi Interbank Bid and Offer Rates for the 6-month tenor remained stable, showing only a minor 1 basis point dip to 10.76% (bid) and 11.01% (offer).

PKR Trend Overview:

Since the start of the current fiscal year, the rupee has depreciated by 10.5 paisa (0.04%) against the dollar. The year-to-date depreciation stands at Rs. 5.93 or 2.08%, underscoring ongoing economic challenges.

Impact on the Economy:

The rising US Dollar rate poses multiple challenges for Pakistan’s economy. Imports of essential goods like fuel, food, and machinery become costlier, pushing inflation upward and weakening consumer purchasing power. Businesses face increased operational expenses, potentially resulting in layoffs or price hikes. Remittance inflows lose value in rupee terms, impacting millions of households. Meanwhile, the government faces growing external debt servicing costs, putting further pressure on fiscal stability and economic planning.

USD to PKR Daily Updates:

The US Dollar, as the world’s primary reserve currency, plays a key role in global trade. The Pakistani Rupee, managed by the State Bank of Pakistan, continues to reflect internal economic conditions and market sentiment.