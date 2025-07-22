Advertisements

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR) experienced a minor decline against the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, closing at 284.97 in the interbank market—down by just 2 paisa (0.01%) from Monday’s closing rate of 284.95.

Throughout the day, the rupee traded within a tight range, reaching an intraday high (bid) of 285.00 and a low (ask) of 287.10, reflecting cautious market activity. In the open market, the dollar was being bought at 285.05 PKR and sold at 287.15 PKR.

Advertisements

The PKR’s performance was mixed across other major currencies. It depreciated by 79 paisa (0.23%) against the Euro to 344.84 and by 36.40 paisa (0.10%) against the Swiss Franc to 363.43. However, it gained 40 paisa (0.11%) against the British Pound, settling at 378.80, and saw a slight uptick of 0.01 paisa (0.01%) against the Japanese Yen to 1.9710.

Against Gulf currencies, the rupee edged up by 2.15 paisa (0.03%) against the Saudi Riyal to 76.02 and 2 paisa (0.03%) against the UAE Dirham to 77.61. Meanwhile, it slipped by 2.75 paisa (0.07%) against the Chinese Yuan, closing at 39.90.

The interbank money market remained steady, with the 6-month Karachi Interbank Bid and Offer Rates holding at 10.72% and 10.97%, respectively.

Looking at the bigger picture, the rupee has weakened by Rs. 6.52 or 2.29% against the US dollar over the past year. Since the start of the current fiscal year, the local currency has only declined by 11.19 paisa (0.04%), indicating a relatively stable, though slightly downward, trajectory.