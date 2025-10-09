Paraphrased News: LAHORE – The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has launched the Chief Minister’s IT Internship Program (CMITIP) under the guidance of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, aiming to bridge the gap between academia and industry while empowering IT graduates with practical experience and job opportunities.

The program was officially inaugurated by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf at the Arfa Software Technology Park in Lahore. The ceremony was attended by DG e-Governance Sajid Latif, Director Skills Development Ahmed Islam, and key figures from the IT and academic sectors.

Advertisements

Through CMITIP, 2,000 paid internships will be offered to IT graduates over a two-year period, allowing them to gain real-world experience in private companies. Each internship will span five months, offering participants a monthly stipend of PKR 50,000. Partner organizations hosting interns will also receive PKR 12,500 per intern to support training and mentorship activities.

Speaking at the event, Chairman Faisal Yousaf described the program as a vital step in equipping Punjab’s youth for the global digital economy. He emphasized that with nearly 45,000 IT graduates emerging annually from Punjab, the initiative aims to transform academic knowledge into professional capability and confidence.

Eligible companies registered with the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) and based in Punjab can apply through the program’s official portal to host interns. Applicants must hold a 16-year degree in an IT-related field and have graduated within the last four years.

The selection process will include an online assessment test followed by interviews conducted by participating companies. Monthly evaluations by supervisors will ensure accountability, while stipends will be transferred directly to interns’ bank accounts for transparency.

With 64% of Pakistan’s IT firms located in Punjab and the country’s IT exports exceeding $3.8 billion in FY 2024–25, the CMITIP represents a key step toward strengthening Punjab’s role in the digital economy and advancing Pakistan’s goal of achieving $10–18 billion in IT exports by 2028.