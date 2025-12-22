Karachi : Sahibzada Syed Shah Sultan Kazmi is known as a great Sufi saint and a respected member of the Sadat-e-Kazmi order. He belonged to the Sadat-e-Kazemi (descendants of Hazrat Imam Musa Kazim (AS). He played a prominent role in the propagation of Islam, spirituality, and social reform. He is respected by the public for his piety, asceticism, and divinity. In some areas, his shrine/dargah is a place of worship where people pray and attend. Abul Hasan, the seventh Imam, Hazrat Imam Musa Kazim (a.s.), Beidhan Nazar Mahboob Subhani, Qutb Rabbani, Sayyidna Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jilani (r.a.), Pir Syed Sakhi Shah Sultan Ishaq Al-Kazmi, Aal Nabi Alad Ali, Sajada Nashin of the province of Mashhad, Darbar Alia Qadriyya Mari Sharif, Abbottabad On December 26, Jumma-ul-Mubarak will be held at Astana Alia Qadria Qalandaria Mashhadmari Sharif Khairabad Medina Colony Orangi Town Sector 16 Karachi. Followers can meet from 10 am to 1 pm.

