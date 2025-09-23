Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon announced on Tuesday that the distribution of “Pink Scooters” for women in Karachi will begin this week, free of cost, to support their commuting needs.

The announcement came during his visit to review progress on the Yellow Line BRT project. He stated that construction of depots was ongoing, while the Senator Taj Haider Bridge was nearing completion and expected to be finished within a week.

The minister said the provincial government, in collaboration with the World Bank, is working on multiple transport initiatives for Karachi. In addition to the Pink Scooters, new double-decker and electric buses are also set to arrive in the city in the coming weeks.

He further shared that during President Asif Ali Zardari’s recent visit to China, discussions were held about establishing bus manufacturing plants in Sindh, a step expected to enhance transport services and generate employment.

Acknowledging delays caused by utility transfers and other issues, the minister assured that efforts were underway to remove these hurdles swiftly.