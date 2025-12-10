INDiA – Mumbai : A pigeon suddenly entered an Indian flight moments before takeoff, causing panic among the passengers. The video of the incident quickly went viral on social media. On an IndiGo Airlines flight in India, a pigeon kept flying inside the plane and circling the passengers. During this, some passengers started screaming in fear while many passengers were busy making a video of the scene. After a few moments of anxiety, the situation returned to normal and the passengers themselves began to enjoy the event. Some passengers even tried to catch the pigeon. As soon as the video went viral, social media users flooded it with interesting comments. Users made interesting comments in a humorous manner, while the video has been viewed by millions of people so far and the stream of comments continues. It should be noted that air operations in India have been facing severe difficulties in recent days, with hundreds of flights being canceled or delayed every day.

Advertisements