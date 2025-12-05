Karachi Pakistan : President of the Pakistan Indonesia Business Forum (PIBF), Shamoon Zaki, extended his heartfelt felicitations to the people of the Republic of Indonesia on the occasion of the country’s 80th Independence Day.

He noted that Pakistan and Indonesia not only share the joy of this celebration but are also bound by longstanding ties, common values, and a history of cordial relations.

Highlighting the potential for deeper cooperation, Zaki expressed optimism about the future of bilateral trade and economic engagement between the two nations. “By strengthening our trade connections, we can unlock new avenues for economic growth, job creation, and a more robust bilateral economic partnership,” he stated.

He further emphasized the importance of fostering people-to-people linkages, saying that enhanced interaction between citizens of both countries would help build a future marked by mutual understanding, collaboration, and shared prosperity.