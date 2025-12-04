Islamabad: – The leading Sindh-based educational charity, Green Crescent Trust (GCT), is set to hold consecutive get-togethers in Lahore and Islamabad, seeking philanthropic support from prominent businessmen and industrialists in Punjab and the federal capital to accelerate its mission of enrolling out-of-school children across Sindh. GCT CEO Zahid Saeed will deliver a compelling presentation highlighting key facts and figures related to the current education crisis in Pakistan. He will also outline a practical and impactful way forward, proposing sustainable solutions to address the serious challenges facing school education—particularly for underprivileged children—through GCT’s proven and scalable model.

For the past 31 years, GCT has been working tirelessly to eradicate illiteracy and provide quality education to children from underprivileged communities. The trust has established a network of 173 charitable schools in remote and neglected rural areas of Sindh, with a total enrolment of 34,660 students, over 40 per cent of whom are girls. Among these students, 2,150 orphans receive specialized support for both their education and welfare, delivered by more than 2,000 qualified teachers committed to serving deprived communities.

The upcoming event in Lahore will be graced by Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman as the chief guest, with Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir attending as the guest of honor. In Islamabad, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Tourism Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan will grace the event as the chief guest.

Both events will be conducted by Renowned artist Adnan Siddiqui, whose continued support adds powerful voice and visibility to GCT’s mission. Renowned business leader Khawaja Shahzeb Akram and Mr. Usman Shaukat, President of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry, will graciously host the upcoming fundraising dinners in Lahore and Islamabad, respectively. Both are widely respected for their dynamic leadership and unwavering commitment to social development. Their continued support for education and community upliftment brings immense value to GCT’s mission of transforming lives through quality education for underprivileged children.

“Thanks to the generous support of our committed donors, GCT remains steadfast in pursuing its Vision 2030,” said Zahid Saeed, CEO of GCT. He further shared that the vision aims to expand GCT’s network of charitable schools in Sindh to 250 institutions, with the capacity to provide quality education to 100,000 underprivileged children over the next five years.