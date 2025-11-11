Multan, October 11, 2025 : Pakistan Horticulture Development and Export Company (PHDEC) organized a workshop at MNS University of Agriculture, Multan, titled “Branding and Packaging of Value-Added Horticultural Products to Compete in High-End International Markets.” The event aimed to underscore the critical role of standardized branding and packaging in enhancing the global competitiveness of Pakistan’s horticultural exports.

Following the successful launch of the Mango Dehydration Facility at MNS-UAM earlier this month, the workshop brought together experts from academia, the private sector, and the export industry to discuss modern packaging practices, branding strategies, and compliance mechanisms aligned with international standards.

Participants were briefed on packaging materials, sizes, color schemes, labeling requirements, and branding elements that contribute to quality preservation and market appeal. Experts highlighted that effective packaging not only ensures product safety and shelf stability but also boosts brand visibility and consumer confidence, key factors for success in high-value export markets.

Mr. Sarfaraz from MNS-UAM, a specialist in the packaging and export industry, emphasized the importance of food-grade packaging materials, shelf-life preservation, and compliance with global certifications such as HACCP, ISO, Halal, and Organic. He elaborated on the growing use of traceability tools such as barcodes and QR codes, which are increasingly demanded by international buyers to ensure transparency and authenticity. “Packaging and branding are not just about aesthetics—they define product credibility and consumer trust,” he noted, urging entrepreneurs to align their branding practices with global market trends.

Speaking at the session, Mr. Abid Shah Shinwari, Agriculture Officer from the Agriculture Research Department, highlighted the importance of adopting export-compliant packaging materials and accurate labeling to meet global regulatory standards. He provided detailed guidance on logo design, nutritional labeling, and shelf-life declarations, underscoring their role in consumer confidence. Mr. Shinwari also encouraged the adoption of recyclable and sustainable packaging solutions to align with emerging environmental expectations in

global markets.

Dr. Tariq Ismail of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU), Multan, gave a technical presentation on packaging preservation techniques for value-added horticultural products.

Addressing a query on the quality deterioration of dehydrated mango slices, he explained that improper nitrogen flushing during packaging often leads to oxidation and reduced shelf life. He emphasized the need for strict adherence to nitrogen injection protocols to maintain product freshness and export quality.

Mr. Humayyun, CEO of Simply Food, spoke on the importance of national branding strategies, calling for policy support in areas such as taxation on branding and marketing expenses. He stressed that developing internationally competitive local brands would not only elevate Pakistan’s image but also enable the country to capture a larger share of the global food market.

Vice Chancellor of MNS-UAM, Dr. Asif, appreciated PHDEC’s efforts in linking academia and industry for export-led growth. “Branding defines a product’s identity and the trust it inspires in consumers,” he said, adding that the university would extend full support to PHDEC in strengthening value addition and export facilitation. He also offered to establish a PHDEC facilitation office at the university to further collaboration on future initiatives.

Concluding the session, Dr. Azeem emphasized the need to advance the “Brand Pakistan” initiative to promote local horticultural brands that reflect international standards of quality, safety, and presentation. He urged academia to invest in research and innovation in packaging design, labeling, and product differentiation to strengthen Pakistan’s position in the global value-added market.

As part of the workshop’s way forward, PHDEC outlined several initiatives, including the operationalization of the Integrated Value Addition Unit at MNS-UAM to serve as a model for commercialization, facilitation of pilot exports of value-added horticultural products, continued technical and financial support for entrepreneurs in global certifications, and market testing of branded products through domestic supermarket chains. PHDEC also

announced plans to support entrepreneurs’ participation in the upcoming FoodAg Expo to showcase Pakistan’s emerging value-added horticultural brands at both national and international levels.

Through such initiatives, PHDEC continues to advance its mission of strengthening Pakistan’s horticultural value chain, promoting innovation-driven value addition, and positioning local products competitively in global markets.

