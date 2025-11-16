Sargodha, November 13, 2025 — Pakistan Horticulture Development and Export Company (PHDEC) organized a comprehensive workshop in Sargodha titled “Enhancing Citrus Quality and Export Competitiveness: Harvest and Postharvest Management and Efficient Logistics Solutions.” Sargodha, known as the citrus capital of Pakistan, plays a vital role in the country’s horticultural economy.

Pakistan produces approximately 2.4 million metric tons of citrus annually, primarily kinnow, making it the leading fruit crop by volume and a key contributor to Pakistan’s fruit exports. With citrus exports set to begin by December 1, 2025, the workshop was strategically planned to prepare growers, exporters, and value chain actors for the upcoming season, focusing on improving quality, logistics efficiency, and export compliance.

The workshop brought together growers, exporters, researchers, logistics providers, and trade diplomats to discuss practical measures for enhancing harvest and postharvest management, pest control, and cold chain logistics—key factors in maintaining export-quality citrus.

Experts from the Citrus Research Institute (CRI), Sargodha, delivered in-depth presentations on proper harvesting and postharvest handling techniques. They emphasized that only healthy, blemish-free fruits should be selected for export, while fallen or damaged fruits must be excluded. Farmers were advised to replace traditional baskets with plastic bins to minimize bruising and preserve fruit quality. CRI experts also demonstrated the correct stacking methods for bins in transport vehicles and revealed that nearly 20 percent of losses occur due to poor harvesting and handling, while 3–4 percent are attributed to transport-related mishandling. Updates were also shared on pest and disease management, including identification of key symptoms and recommended control measures to ensure high-quality fruit production.

Dr. Rashad Mukhtar, Chairman of the Department of Horticulture at the College of Agriculture, University of Sargodha, informed participants that the college maintains a germplasm collection of over 95 citrus cultivars, including exotic and improved varieties. He offered certified nursery plants to farmers at nominal prices and emphasized the need for institutional collaboration between PHDEC, CRI, and academia to revitalize citrus production in the Sargodha region.

Mr. Shoaib Khakwani, GM operations, National Logistics Corporation (NLC) presented their cold chain logistics strategy for the upcoming kinnow export season. He announced that over 100 new reefer containers have been added to the NLC fleet to support exporters this season. The representative explained that once sealed at the processing facility, reefer containers remain locked throughout transit, ensuring uninterrupted cold chain management and preserving fruit freshness until delivery in international markets. The NLC team also shared details of the Sargodha–Central Asian Republics (CARs) export route via China, covering major corridors through Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Kyrgyzstan. They discussed contingency plans considering current border situations and ongoing efforts to develop regional logistics hubs in Bishkek and Turkmenbashi for citrus storage and truck parking. Efficient reefer logistics were highlighted as a game-changer for Pakistan’s citrus exports, ensuring consistent temperature and humidity control, reducing spoilage, and helping exporters meet the stringent quality requirements of international markets such as the UAE, Malaysia, and Central Asia.

Trade missions from Malaysia, Uzbekistan, Dhaka, UAE, and Tajikistan also participated in the event and shared valuable market insights, sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) protocols, and buyer preferences. The missions discussed key aspects such as digital certification, packaging standards, and documentation for their respective markets. They assured their continued support to Pakistani exporters and offered direct communication channels to facilitate smoother market access and compliance with import requirements.

The representative of PHDEC reaffirmed PHDEC’s continued commitment to strengthening Pakistan’s citrus sector. He announced PHDEC’s upcoming initiatives, including a certification support program aligned with international phytosanitary and quality standards, a branding and packaging assistance program for exporters, and enhanced collaboration with logistics partners to improve market connectivity. He also highlighted PHDEC’s engagement with the Department of Plant Protection (DPP) and other relevant agencies to address digital certification issues and streamline export documentation through the Pakistan Single Window (PSW) system, especially for exports to Uzbekistan.