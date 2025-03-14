Quetta,March – The Pakistan Horticulture Development and Export Company (PHDEC), in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Balochistan, successfully conducted a webinar on the topic of ‘Grapes Orchard Management for High Yield and Good Quality’. The event aimed to address key challenges in grape production, share modern techniques, and enhance the knowledge of growers to improve yield, quality, and profitability.

Grapes are a significant horticultural crop in Pakistan, cultivated on 15,300 hectares with an annual production of 88,000 tons. Despite this, the country imports a staggering 100,800 tons of grapes annually, costing approximately Rs. 11 billion, as per data released by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFSR). Balochistan, particularly the Quetta, Kalat, and Chaman regions, is the primary hub for grape cultivation in Pakistan. While some local varieties yield an average of 4 to 6 tons per hectare, there is immense potential to increase productivity through improved orchard management practices and adoption of modern technologies.

The webinar brought together grape growers, processors, exporters, researchers, and academia to discuss innovative solutions for enhancing grape production. The session was inaugurated by the CEO of PHDEC, who welcomed participants and highlighted PHDEC’s ongoing efforts in capacity building, infrastructure development, and stakeholder engagement. He emphasized the organization’s commitment to supporting the horticulture sector and thanked attendees for their active participation.

Mr. AtharHussain Khokhar, CEO PHDEC, outlined the webinar’s objectives, which included addressing challenges in grape production technology and seeking guidance from technical experts to resolve these issues. He stressed the importance of adopting modern practices to boost yield, improve quality, and reduce post-harvest losses.

Mr. Muhammad Asif Zehri, Agriculture Market Value Chain Development Specialist at FAO Balochistan, shared valuable insights on the current state of grape cultivation in Balochistan. He presented data on the region’s grape production trends over the past decade, noting that the current yield stands at 4.2 metric tons per acre. Mr. Zehri identified key factors contributing to low productivity, including outdated practices, lack of knowledge about recommended production technologies, and improper orchard management.

He conducted an in-depth training session for growers, covering critical topics such as pruning techniques, nutrition management, and the judicious use of fertilizers. Mr. Zehri also emphasized the importance of adopting modern orchard management practices, such as the Trenches vs. Trellis System, to maximize yield and quality. Additionally, he recommended organizing field days, seminars, and demonstrations on pest management and improved production technologies to further enhance the grape crop’s overall condition in Pakistan. The expert also recommended to growers that they may Choose suitable areas and high-yielding grape varieties for cultivation, adopt advanced techniques such as trellis systems and proper pruning methods, Implement best practices for soil health and balanced fertilizer application.

The webinar attracted a large number of participants from diverse sectors, including growers, processors, exporters, researchers, and academia. Attendees lauded PHDEC and FAO Balochistan for organizing the webinar on such a critical topic and expressed their appreciation for the practical insights and recommendations shared by the experts.

The webinar underscored the importance of adopting modern grape orchard management practices to increase yield, improve quality, and reduce reliance on imports. PHDEC and FAO Balochistan remain committed to supporting the horticulture sector through such initiatives, fostering collaboration, and empowering stakeholders with the knowledge and tools needed to drive sustainable growth in Pakistan’s grape industry.