KARACHI: Procter & Gamble (P&G), the multinational consumer goods giant, has officially announced it will wind down its manufacturing and commercial operations in Pakistan, including those of Gillette Pakistan Ltd.

The company said it will adopt a third-party distributor model to continue serving Pakistani consumers, a move it described as part of its global strategy to accelerate growth and create more value.

According to P&G, normal business operations will continue during the transition period, which is expected to take several months. Transition planning will begin immediately with a focus on employee support. Staff impacted by the decision will either be considered for opportunities in P&G operations abroad or receive separation packages in line with local laws and company policies.

Earlier in June, P&G announced plans to streamline its portfolio and cut up to 7,000 jobs worldwide over two years due to trade tariffs and weakening consumer demand.

In a statement, the company thanked its employees, partners, and consumers in Pakistan, saying:

“Thank you for your support all these years that has helped us take P&G in Pakistan as far as we could.”

Meanwhile, The Gillette Company LLC has formally notified Gillette Pakistan Limited and its Board of Directors of the decision to discontinue business operations in the country. The company confirmed that a Board meeting will soon be convened to decide on next steps, which could include the potential de-listing of Gillette Pakistan Limited from the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

Gillette Pakistan’s revenue nearly halved in the fiscal year ending June 2025, after peaking at a record Rs. 3 billion just two years earlier.

P&G emphasized that its products, including household names such as Pampers, Safeguard, Ariel, Head & Shoulders, and Pantene, will continue to be available in Pakistan through regional operations and local distributors.

The exit places P&G among a growing list of multinationals scaling back in Pakistan, including Shell Plc, Pfizer Inc., TotalEnergies SE, and Telenor ASA, all of which have either sold stakes or reduced their presence in recent years.

P&G first entered Pakistan in 1991, later acquiring a soap plant in 1994 and setting up a detergent factory in 2010. In 2024, it sold its soap manufacturing facility to Nimir Industrial Chemical Ltd.