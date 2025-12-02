December 2, 2025Karachi, Pakistan : The Pakistan Fruit & Vegetable Exporters Association (PFVEA) today held a high-level press conference at its Head Office in Karachi to highlight the remarkable achievements of the horticulture sector at FoodAg Pakistan 2025 (25–27 November 2025, Expo Centre Karachi). The press conference was addressed by Mr. Waheed Ahmed, Patron-in-Chief of the Pakistan Fruit & Vegetable Exporters, Importers & Merchants Association (PFVA), and Mr. AslamPakhali, Chairman of PFVEA, in the presence of Mr. SheryarTaj, Secretary, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), and Mr. Athar Hussain Khokhar, Director General (Agro) TDAP & CEO, Pakistan Horticulture Development & Export Company (PHDEC).

Mr. SheryarTaj, Secretary TDAP, stated: “FoodAg 2025 has been the most successful edition in the event’s history. With over 850 international buyers from more than 80 countries and a record 5,700 curated B2B meetings, the exhibition generated USD 730 million in total projected business. More importantly, the horticulture sector alone secured USD 28 million in fruits and vegetables deals, clearly demonstrating Pakistan’s growing competitiveness and the effectiveness of TDAP’s focused export promotion strategy.”

Advertisements

Mr. Athar Hussain Khokhar, DG (Agro) TDAP & CEO PHDEC, added: “The 120 horticulture exhibitors showcased not just premium fresh produce but world-class value addition and full traceability that meet the highest global standards. From Aseel dates in multiple processed forms to Chaunsa mango pulp, Kinnow citrus and export-quality potatoes and onions, Pakistani companies proved they are ready for the most demanding markets. The targeted SPS dialogues and post-event field visits have already removed regulatory hurdles and opened long-term export corridors.”

Mr. Waheed Ahmed and Mr. AslamPakhali praised the leadership of TDAP and PHDEC and described the event as a turning point for the sector. They highlighted the presence of major buyers including Turkey’s Migros (3,725 stores), China’s JCOF and Shanxi Zhongwang, UK’s Surya Foods and Aytac Foods, Malaysia’s BERNAS, Indonesia’s PT LarisManisUtama, Australia’s Taj Food Sales, Canada’s A1 Cash & Carry, and delegations from Belgium, Qatar, UAE, Angola and Argentina, all actively sourcing fresh and processed horticulture products.

Key sideline activities that directly benefited the sector included the Technical Seminar on Olive Value Chains in collaboration with the International Olive Council and CIHEAM Bari, seven bilateral SPS and quarantine dialogues with Malaysia, Indonesia, Ethiopia, Senegal, Gambia, Côte d’Ivoire and Sri Lanka, the Global Cuisine Show “Flavours Beyond Borders” featuring 21 renowned chefs (including twelve Michelin-recognised masters) using Pakistani mangoes, Kinnow, dates, potatoes and onions, and eight exclusive post-event visits to date orchards, mango farms and processing facilities.

In closing, Mr. Waheed Ahmed and Mr. AslamPakhali reaffirmed the full commitment of PFVEA and PFVA to work closely with TDAP and PHDEC to ensure FoodAg 2026 delivers even greater results for Pakistan’s fruit and vegetable exporters.