Karachi [April 13, 2025] A mass rally organized by the Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum (PFF) in Ibrahim Hyderi demanded that the government take immediate and stern action against the drug mafia, which has devastated the youth of the fishermen community.

The charged march began from Moriro Hall and concluded at the Water Pump Stop, with participants carrying placards and banners condemning the drug menace, including chewable tobacco products like gutka and mawa.

The peaceful protest drew hundreds of residents—mostly youth—from Ibrahim Hyderi, Chashma Goth, Rehri Goth, and surrounding coastal areas. Protesters chanted slogans against drug dealers operating freely along the coastline.

“We urge the government to take immediate action,” said PFF Chairman Mehran Ali Shah while addressing the rally. “Enough is enough. We cannot watch our people die because of drugs.”

Shah stated that his organization had previously warned the authorities, urging them to take the growing drug problem seriously. “The mafia has deeply infiltrated the area. No one dares speak out against the powerful individuals behind this business,” he said.

He further said that fishermen communities living along the coast were being deliberately targeted. “Our youth are the primary victims of this mafia,” he emphasized. “Countless people have already been diagnosed with mouth cancer. Every day brings a new case.”

Shah added that various drugs, including crystal meth (commonly known as ‘ice’), were readily available in the area. “Dozens of people can be seen using drugs openly,” he said. “Even women and young children have fallen into addiction.”

He issued a stern warning to the authorities: “If no concrete action is taken within the next three days, we will march towards the Karachi Press Club on April 20.”

The protest concluded peacefully, but the message from the coastal communities was loud and clear—take action, or face further mobilization.