Pakistan’s petroleum dealers have strongly opposed the government’s deregulation policy for fuel pricing, warning of a potential nationwide shutdown of petrol pumps. In a video message, Abdul Sami Khan, Chairman of the All Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (APPDA), criticized the move, stating that it would encourage smuggling and adulteration of petroleum products.

Khan explained that deregulation would allow petrol pumps to set their own prices, which could lead to market instability. In response, an emergency meeting of the central committee has been called, and protest banners will be displayed at fuel stations across the country starting today.

The association plans to formally oppose the deregulation formula by sending a letter to the Petroleum Ministry, demanding an increase in dealers’ margins. Khan emphasized the need to raise the per-liter margin for petroleum dealers to Rs 13, reflecting a four percent increase. He also claimed that while the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) supports the dealers’ position, it has not voiced this concern before the ministry.

Additionally, Khan pointed out that petroleum smuggling from Iran has resumed and urged the federal government to establish a legal agreement with Iran to curb this issue. He criticized Musadik Malik for ignoring the concerns of petroleum dealers and argued that deregulation would not result in lower fuel prices for consumers.