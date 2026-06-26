Petrol Prices: Government Decides to Keep Petroleum Rates Unchanged

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ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to keep Petrol Prices unchanged and issued an official notification confirming that current petroleum rates will remain in effect until further notice.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division), the existing prices of petroleum products will continue without any revision.

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The decision follows a major reduction announced last week, when the government cut petrol prices by Rs74 per litre and fixed the new rate at Rs299.50 per litre.

Diesel prices were also reduced by Rs67 per litre, bringing the new price down to Rs311.47 per litre.

Officials said the government has chosen to maintain the revised prices introduced last week rather than announce another adjustment.

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Sources added that international oil prices have declined further and are now lower than levels recorded before tensions between Iran and the United States affected energy markets.

Market observers continue to monitor global oil trends to assess their possible impact on future domestic fuel pricing decisions.