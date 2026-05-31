Despite recent cuts in petroleum prices, petrol and high-speed diesel remain significantly more expensive than they were five weeks ago.

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Government data shows that fuel prices have fluctuated repeatedly over the past 36 days, while the burden of petroleum levy on consumers continues.

Three increases and three reductions in 36 days

During the last 36 days, the government revised petrol and high-speed diesel prices six times.

Authorities increased prices three times and later announced three reductions.

However, the overall impact has not fully offset the earlier hikes.

Diesel still costlier despite cuts

According to official figures, the price of high-speed diesel increased by a cumulative Rs61.16 per litre during the period.

Subsequently, the government reduced diesel prices by Rs33.80 per litre.

As a result, diesel still remains Rs27.36 per litre higher than its level 36 days ago.

Petroleum levy burden continues

Although international price adjustments have provided some relief, consumers continue to face a substantial petroleum levy burden.

The levy remains a key component of fuel prices and continues to affect transportation and household costs.

Public concerns over fuel costs

The continued increase in fuel costs has raised concerns among consumers and businesses.

Higher diesel prices, in particular, affect transport, agriculture and industrial sectors.

Consequently, many stakeholders are calling for further relief measures to reduce inflationary pressures.