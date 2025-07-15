Advertisements

Dua-e-Khadija, a rising star from Peshawar, has been crowned Miss Global Pakistan 2025, winning over the judges with her elegance, confidence, and inspiring personality. The grand finale, held in Lahore, saw Dua shine with her poised stage presence and articulate responses, securing the top title of the night.

Under the spotlight and in front of a cheering crowd, she impressed not only with her graceful ramp walk but also with her intellect and vision, standing out among all contestants. Her performance was a reflection of the strength and potential of Pakistani women, who balance talent with dignity and purpose.



Dua’s success carries special significance, coming from a tradition-rich city like Peshawar, where breaking stereotypes is often challenging. Her journey is a powerful symbol of ambition, courage, and empowerment, proving that no dream is too big when pursued with passion and resilience.

Her win sends a hopeful message to young girls across Pakistan — that with determination and self-belief, anything is possible.