Islamabad, Pakistan | April 10, 2025: The Pervaaz Campaign, launched under the European Union-funded SAFER Project (Safe and Legal Alternatives for Pakistani Potential Migrants and Migrants on the Route), received widespread recognition at the final SAFER event held in Brussels for its transformative role in raising awareness around irregular migration among Pakistani youth.

At the gathering—hosted at the Press Club Brussels Europe on April 7, 2025, and attended by migration experts, EU stakeholders, and international partners—the campaign was highlighted as a model of impactful, community-based digital engagement. Through emotionally resonant storytelling, regional influencer partnerships, and multilingual content, Pervaaz created meaningful dialogue around dignified and informed migration choices.

Backed by the European Union Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF) and implemented by the European Research Institute (ERI) in partnership with Cirrus Pakistan, as the local implementation partner in Pakistan, the Pervaaz Campaign successfully bridged the information gap faced by vulnerable communities, particularly in rural and low-literacy areas.

Key achievements included:

?8.9 million video views, 8.4 million impressions, and 4.7 million reach across platforms

?449 pieces of original content across Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok

?Over 22,000 organic re-shares and 87,000+ audience interactions

?96% of Instagram engagement came from non-followers, indicating strong content discovery

?Hundreds of direct messages from youth seeking trusted information about legal migration options

Speaking at the event, Ayesha Jamal, CEO of Cirrus Pakistan, shared:

“The Pervaaz Pakistan campaign wasn’t just about spreading information—it was about shifting mindsets, building trust, and offering real alternatives rooted in dignity, safety, and hope. We set out to start a conversation, and what we saw was a genuine response—a community ready to engage, ask questions, and rethink their choices. The response showed that there is a strong need for platforms that offer clear, credible guidance—especially in communities where such information can be hard to access.”

More than just a campaign, Pervaaz has become a digital movement, offering young Pakistanis clear, credible guidance on safe migration, vocational alternatives, and informed

decision-making. Its continued presence via @PervaazPakistan on social platforms and its dedicated web portal ensures ongoing access to these vital resources.

Over the last two years, the SAFER Project—funded by the EU Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF) and led by the European Research Institute (ERI) has worked to address the root causes and risks of irregular migration from Pakistan to Europe.

In close collaboration with ERI, Cirrus Pakistan has delivered a dynamic mix of strategic communications, digital media campaigns, strategic influencer engagement, and localized storytelling to empower at-risk communities. Together, the teams have worked tirelessly to bring clear, credible, and culturally relevant information to young Pakistanis navigating complex decisions around migration.

At the heart of this initiative lies the Pervaaz platform—a digital and social media movement that continues to provide accessible, trustworthy content on legal migration pathways, vocational opportunities, and alternatives to irregular migration. The campaign’s tone of empathy, dignity, and clarity has positioned it as a go-to resource for safe migration awareness across Pakistan.