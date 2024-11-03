Karachi On November 2, 2024, The Honorable Minister for Maritime Affairs, Mr. Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, led a

performance review meeting to evaluate the progress of key maritime organizations, including the Port Qasim Authority (PQA), Karachi Port Trust (KPT), and Pakistan Marine Academy (PMA). The meeting highlighted monthly performance metrics, while addressing challenges and identifying areas for improvement. Key topics included strategies to enhance efficiency, productivity, and overall service delivery within the maritime sector. The meeting concluded with a pledge to implement the recommendations and action plans aimed atfostering growth and development within the maritime sector. After the Performance Review meeting, the Minister chaired a KHULI KACHEHRI session to hear complaints and grievances from employees of maritime organizations including other maritime industry stakeholders. This open forum allowed employees and stakeholders to engage directly with the Minister, sharing their concerns, suggestions, and ideas for enhancing the sector. The Minister assured stakeholders that their concerns would be acknowledged and their issues addressed in a timely manner.

The KHULI KACHEHRI was attended by representatives from various organization working under Ministry

of Maritime Affairs, including Chairman Port Qasim Authority (PQA), Chairman Karachi Port Trust (KPT), Executive Directors of the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC), and Commandant of the Pakistan Marine Academy including team members from other maritime organizations. Directives were issued to resolve the issues on a priority basis.