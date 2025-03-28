Lahore– PepsiCo Pakistan is advancing its food security efforts this Ramadan through the "Filling Hearts"

initiative, marking a significant milestone of 2 million meals distributed since the program's inception.

This year, the company will provide 750,000+ meals near its operational sites across Punjab, continuing its collaborative efforts with PepsiCo Foundation – the company’s philanthropic arm – to support underserved communities during the holy month.

This year's program emerges from a substantial foundation of community support, including over 7 million meals previously distributed through the "Millions of Meals" programs. Filling Hearts is part of a long-term approach to addressing food security challenges in Pakistan, which spans immediate relief and explores sustainable community support strategies. "At PepsiCo Pakistan, #InWithForPakistan is more than a hashtag – it's our operational philosophy," said Khurram Shah, Director of Corporate Affairs. "Our Filling Hearts initiative represents our continuous journey of standing alongside local communities, understanding their challenges, and supporting their aspirations. This year, a special focus of our food drive has been creating meaningful moments for families, particularly during "Roza Kushai" – a memorable rite of passage when children break their first fast." The initiative is part of a broader strategy that includes comprehensive programs like She Feeds the World, which has been instrumental in supporting women farmers, introducing sustainable agricultural practices, and building community resilience. Through these efforts, PepsiCo has been exploring ways to address the root causes of food insecurity by supporting local agricultural ecosystems and creating economic opportunities.

"Our approach to food security recognizes that sustainable solutions require multi-dimensional interventions," said Hatim Khan, Senior Director of International Programs at the PepsiCo Foundation.

"Beyond immediate relief, we're focused on programs that empower communities, create economic

opportunities, and build resilience for the future." PepsiCo employees poured their hearts into the Filling Hearts food drive, passionately contributing their time and energy. This spirit of dedication shone through during a community iftar at SOS Children's Village Lahore, where employees celebrated alongside the children, many of whom were breaking their first Ramadan fast.

This year's Ramadan campaign supports communities across multiple countries, with PepsiCo teams in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Lebanon, UAE, Turkey, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Ivory Coast engaging in similar community support activities. As part of the PepsiCo Foundation's global "Food For Good" program, this initiative contributes to the broader goal of supporting global food security, with aspirations to support 50 million people worldwide by 2030.