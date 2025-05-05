The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has issued a license to the internationally renowned technology firm, Barilliance Group, for launching “BoltLyte Solutions Private Limited” in Pakistan — a move set to revolutionize the country’s Television Audience Measurement (TAM) system.

BoltLyte, based on advanced technology, will provide the media industry with transparent, detailed, and real-time viewer data that will support more effective decision-making. The UK-based Barilliance Group is globally recognized for its innovations in telecom, energy, and data analytics.

Veteran media industry leader Faisal Paracha has been appointed as Managing Director of BoltLyte, while Bilal Qureshi, Co-Founder and CEO of Barilliance Group, will serve as the Chairman.

Bilal Qureshi stated,”We have always challenged the status quo — whether in telecom, energy storage, or data analytics. Through BoltLyte, we are transforming how information is gathered in media — making it faster, fairer, and aligned with future needs.”

At the launch event, Faisal Paracha remarked,”This new system will provide all stakeholders in the media sector with transparent, in-depth analytical data, enabling timely and accurate decisions.”

BoltLyte is introducing a modern and reliable system that diverges from traditional audience measurement methods. This system will be fully trustworthy, transparent, and tamper-proof. It will feature “People Meters” equipped with MEMS microphones and advanced audio recognition technology, capable of accurately capturing audience data even in noisy environments.

Additionally, a fresh national survey is being conducted to establish a representative household panel, ensuring the system accurately reflects the viewership habits of Pakistan’s TV audiences.