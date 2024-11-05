Karachi, 4th November 2024 Pearson Edexcel collaborated with the British Council to organize an enlightening Pearson Schools Leaders Conference. The event aimed to empower Pearson’s partner schools and their learners by showcasing inspirational experiences, highlighting the learning journey, and discussing the delivery of Pearson Edexcel qualifications. Pearson Edexcel, the UK’s largest awarding organization, is best placed to provide international schools with qualifications and resources most closely aligned to the British education system. Kathryn Booth, Director, Pearson School Qualifications Pearson Middle East, North Africa, Pakistan, and Turkey expressed her enthusiasm about the event, stating, “We’re delighted to be hosting this School Leaders Conference here in Karachi. Pearson Edexcel qualifications are offered in more than 110 countries worldwide, and it’s great to see so many schools in Pakistan starting to see the value in our offer of International GCSEs and International A levels. Our School Leaders Conference will enable school leaders to get to grips with our qualifications in more detail, including trends in results, our new modular International GCSEs, and our unique and innovative services, including Access to Scripts and Onscreen assessment.” Amanda Ingram, Country Director of Exam Services at the British Council in Pakistan, led an engaging session titles Supporting Pearson Edexcel schools, Sharing Valuable Insights, stating, “We are committed to empowering school leaders with the knowledge and tools they need to excel in a rapidly changing educational landscape. Our partnership with Pearson enhances this mission, providing valuable resources and support to educators worldwide”. The conference provided a unique platform for educators, school leaders, and education stakeholders to come together and exchange conversations around adopting modern forward-looking Pearson Edexcel. Attendees gained a deeper understanding of the latest developments in Pearson Edexcel qualifications and were treated to an exciting demonstration of support services. Key highlights of the conference included opening session by Kathryn Booth on the latest news and developments related to Pearson Edexcel qualifications, ensuring school leaders stay informed about the ever-evolving educational landscape, it covered: the unique benefits of being a Pearson Edexcel school, Modular qualifications and May/June 2024 results analysis. Kevin Hiatt, Head of International Teaching and Learning Resources at Pearson led the session on early Years, iPrimary and iLowerSecondary Curriculum and latest teaching and Learning resources. A very interesting part of the conference was installment of ‘Information Pods’ setup by Pearson for school leaders to hands on navigate the online platforms that support teaching: Teaching Hubs (supporting International GCSE teaching) and Active Learn platform, access to iPrimary and iLowerSecondary curriculum. Ayesha Zaheer Gul, Head of Business Development, Pearson Pakistan, in her welcome note addressed the participants, “The reason schools choose Pearson is the strong support system we provide to educators. From comprehensive teacher training to easily accessible resources, we ensure that schools feel fully supported in delivering these qualifications.” Pearson School Leaders conference was a resounding success, leaving attendees inspired and equipped with valuable insights to further enhance the delivery of Pearson Edexcel qualifications in Pakistan.