Islamabad – PC Hospitality wins the prestigious “Best Hotels in 5/4 Star Category” highlighitng the strenght and excellence of its flagship luxury brand Pearl Continental Hotels and Resorts, at the National Tourism Awards 2025, held at the Islamabad Marriott Hotel. This recognition reinforces the brand’s longstanding legacy of excellence, international-standard service, and unwavering guest trust to both international and domestic travelers.

Accepting the award, the CEO of PC Hospitality expressed gratitude and emphasized the significance of this achievement. “This award is a testament to our heritage, our team members, and our commitment to delivering world-class hospitality. It reflects the confidence our guests place in us and reaffirms PC Hospitality as not only boosting the preferred place to stay of so many, but also a strong operator to partner and invest with thanks to its brands robustness .”

With decades of experience in shaping the country’s hospitality landscape, PC Hospitality continues to set benchmarks through its brands addressing all segments of clientele, and offering refined guest experiences, innovative service culture, and elevated operational standards. The recognition by the National Tourism Awards further validates their flagship brand Pearl Continental Hotels & Resorts’ ongoing efforts to align with global hospitality practices while preserving the distinct warmth of its Pakistani roots.

Driven by its vision to build a hospitality ecosystem that meets international expectations, PC Hospitality consistently invest in people development, property enhancements, and service innovation. As a result, the brand enjoys exceptional loyalty from domestic and international travelers alike.

“Our guests remain at the heart of everything we do,” the CEO added. “Their appreciation motivates us to raise the bar every day. This award belongs to our teams nationwide whose dedication ensures that every stay at a Pearl Continental Hotels & Resorts, and at a larger scale any PC Hospitality managed hotel, reflects comfort, quality, and genuine care.”

The company looks ahead with a strong growth outlook, continuing to expand its footprint and strengthen its position as a premier hospitality brand, with a pipeline leading to over 60 hotels by end of 2026, offering rewarding experiences for guests and promising opportunities for investors.

PC Hospitality is one of Asia’s largest hospitality groups, known for its commitment to service excellence, contemporary guest experiences, and a legacy of trusted hospitality. The group operates a network of hotels across mutliple brands such as PC Signature, Pearl Contienental Hotels and Resorts, PC Legacy, PC Residences, Hotel One and Hotel One Vogue, delivering world-class standards rooted in local warmth. It also include activities across restaurants, tour & travel, car rental and education.

Advertisements