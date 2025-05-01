Karachi: Pakistan Council on Foreign Relations (PCFR), Karachi and Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China, jointly hosted a seminar on “Chinese Modernization and Pakistan-China Relations” at Chinese Consulate Karachi. According to it’s press release issued here The Seminar was being organized to mark the 10th anniversary of President Xi Jinping’s visit to Pakistan. The event was attend by members of diplomatic corps, government officials, business community, academics, and members of PCFR.

Mr. Yang Yundong, Consul General of China in Karachi, greeted the worthy guests in his welcome address. Consul General Yundong said that President Xi’s historic state visit to Pakistan ushered in a new chapter in the traditional friendship and bilateral relations between the two countries. He maintained that China’s modernization had consistently promoted high-quality development, joining hands with Pakistan on the path towards shared prosperity, advancing together, and mutually reinforcing each other’s progress.

Mr. Irfan Soomro, Director General, Foreign Affairs’ Liaison Office Karachi, Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, Former Governor State Bank, Ambassador G R Baluch, Ambassador Syed Hasan Habib, Prof. Zhang Jiegen of Fudan University, Shanghai, and Mr. Zubair Tufail, Chairman PCFR addressed the Seminar. The event was attended by members of diplomatic corps, businessmen, academics, and researchers.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad Hasan Habib Ahsan Mukhtar Zubairi.