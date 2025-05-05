KARACHI: The Pakistan Chemicals & Dyes Merchants Association (PCDMA) has expressed deep concern over the implementation of the Income Tax Laws (Amendment) Ordinance 2025, describing it as a harsh and unjust measure. PCDMA has appealed to the President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari, and the Ministry of Law & Justice to withdraw the ordinance and address the growing anxiety within the business community, warning that failure to do so will have severe negative repercussions on the economy.

PCDMA Chairman Salim Valimuhammad and Danish Saleem, Advisor to the Subcommittee for Sales Tax and Income Tax, highlighted that the ordinance was issued without consultation with stakeholders and without holding a parliamentary debate on this critical legislation. This has not only shaken the confidence of the business community but has also undermined the supremacy of the law.

Valimuhammad raised serious concerns over Sections 138(3A) and 140(6A) of the Income Tax Ordinance, which render judicial relief ineffective by making disputed tax liabilities immediately recoverable, even when courts have granted relief. This undermines taxpayers’ right to fair adjudication.

“Allowing inland revenue officers to be stationed at business premises is not only an invasion of privacy but will also lead to harassment of taxpayers.”

The PCDMA Chairman appealed to President Asif Ali Zardari and the Ministry of Law & Justice to withdraw the Income Tax (Amendment) Ordinance 2025 and refrain from any anti-business measures to ensure uninterrupted commercial activity. He emphasized that only a thriving business environment can generate revenue for the government.

He further warned that if government policies force businesses to shut down, the state itself will suffer massive revenue losses.