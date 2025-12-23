KARACHI, December 23, 2025– A delegation of Pakistan Chemicals & Dyes Merchants Association (PCDMA), led by Chairman Salim Valimuhammad, held a meeting with Korean Consul General H.E Yi Sung Ho and Director General of Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) Hwang Sungwoon to discuss ways of enhancing bilateral trade, advising on an Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA), and exploring joint ventures in key industrial sectors.

The delegation included PCDMA Vice Chairman Shariq Feroz, Convener Diplomatic Committee Nasiruddin Fateh Kukda, and Senior Member Parvez Valimuhammad. Executive committee members Salim Nini, Yahya Arshad, Ahmed Jahangir, Former chairman Kamran Riaz Bharara, and Former Vice Chairman Arshad Usman.

The PCDMA Chairman Salim Valimuhammad assured Korean officials of full cooperation, particularly in chemical chapters 28 to 32, to help expand the trade volume between the two countries.

He urged Korean companies to initiate joint ventures & technical assistance with Pakistani partners in general & specialty chemicals highlighting the potential for industrial collaboration.

The delegation also stressed the importance of expanding cooperation in the dyestuff industry. Both sides shared brief overviews of their organizations and discussed potential areas of cooperation at a preliminary level.

Prominent businessman in the Korean dyestuffs industry, Pervez Vali, highlighted the importance of Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), Economic Partnership Agreement (EFP), Joint Ventures & Technical Assistance.

During the meeting, Korean officials suggested PCDMA delegation to participate in the 2026 textile exhibition in Korea, which the Pakistani side accepted, noting that such participation would further strengthen bilateral trade ties.

PCDMA delegation termed the meeting “fruitful,” adding that it would not only increase trade between Pakistan and Korea but also open new avenues for investment and industrial growth.