Karachi, October 14, 2025 – The Pakistan Chemicals & Dyes Merchants Association (PCDMA) has called on the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to extend the income tax return filing deadline from October 15 to November 30, 2025, citing persistent technical issues with the IRIS portal and delays in the issuance of the tax return form.

In a statement, PCDMA chairman Salim Valimuhammad highlighted that the current deadline is impractical due to ongoing procedural and logistical challenges. “Taxpayers are grappling with unresolved technical glitches and frequent slowdowns in the FBR’s IRIS portal and persistent internet disruptions, which severely hamper the smooth submission of returns,” he said.

Valimuhammad emphasized that extending the deadline would provide significant relief to taxpayers facing genuine constraints in meeting their legal obligations. The PCDMA’s request comes as businesses and individuals struggle to navigate the portal’s issues within the shortened filing period caused by the late notification of the tax return form.

The association has urged the FBR to address these concerns promptly and grant the extension to ensure compliance without undue stress on taxpayers.