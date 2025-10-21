KARACHI: President of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), Muhammad Rehan Hanif, has reaffirmed the Chamber’s commitment to resolving the issues of the business community, stating that “resolving traders’ problems is our top priority, and we will not leave them alone in difficult times.”

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of the Pakistan Chemicals & Dyes Merchants Association (PCDMA) led by Chairman Salim Valimuhammad at the KCCI office. The PCDMA delegation extended heartfelt congratulations to the newly elected KCCI leadership, including Senior Vice President Muhammad Raza and Vice President Muhammad Arif Lakhany, and conveyed best wishes for a successful tenure.

KCCI President Rehan Hanif assured the delegation of his full cooperation in addressing the challenges faced by commercial importers. He encouraged the association to share detailed information about their concerns so the Chamber could effectively raise them with relevant authorities.

During the meeting, Chairman PCDMA Salim Valimuhammad emphasized the importance of closer coordination between KCCI and PCDMA. “Most of our members are also part of the Chamber. Therefore, it is essential we work together to find collective solutions,” he said.

Salim Valimuhammad described the EFS as a serious threat to local traders, importers, and chemical suppliers. “We have already raised this issue with the Senate Standing Committee and highlighted it through the media. Yet, no substantial progress has been made. We urge KCCI to stand with us in demanding that all products under Chapters 26 to 32 be brought under the purview of sales tax, duties, and income tax to ensure a level playing field.”

He warned that if urgent action is not taken, many traders will be forced to shut down their businesses, as small and medium-sized importers can no longer compete under the current uneven system.

The delegation also discussed key concerns regarding the delayed implementation of e-invoicing and the outdated customs valuation rulings, which have not been updated in line with global market trends. These outdated valuations continue to cause significant difficulties for importers in pricing and compliance.

In addition, delegate member Yasin Lala raised the pressing issue of power outages in Jodia Bazar, pointing out that frequent load shedding by K-Electric is severely affecting business activity. He stressed the need for uninterrupted electricity supply to maintain commercial operations.