With interim coach Aqib Javed’s contract expiring in February 2025, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is intensifying its search for a permanent head coach—and Mike Hesson has emerged as the top contender.

Currently leading Islamabad United in PSL 2025, the 50-year-old Hesson brings a wealth of experience, including a successful tenure as New Zealand’s head coach from 2012 to 2018. Under his guidance, the Black Caps reached the 2015 ICC World Cup final. He also has extensive coaching experience in franchise cricket, having held key roles with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL.

Hesson’s familiarity with international cricket and his recent hands-on work with Pakistani players in the PSL make him an attractive option for the PCB, especially after Pakistan’s early exit from the Champions Trophy. Sources reveal that Hesson was approached for coaching roles in 2019 and 2024 but declined due to prior commitments. However, with Islamabad United performing well under his leadership, the PCB is reportedly more eager than ever to secure his services.

While other names, including former coach Saqlain Mushtaq, have been floated, insiders believe Hesson’s modern approach and strong rapport with players give him the edge.

The PCB aims to finalize the appointment before Pakistan’s white-ball series in New Zealand, which kicks off on March 16, 2026. Though Hesson hasn’t officially commented on the offer, a formal approach from the PCB is expected soon—potentially signaling a fresh start for Pakistan cricket built on strategic planning and coaching continuity.