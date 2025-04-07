LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially dismissed reports suggesting that Mohsin Naqvi has resigned from his position as PCB Chairman.

Speculation arose after Naqvi was recently elected as the President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), prompting concerns that he might step down due to growing responsibilities. However, PCB officials have clarified that he remains in charge and has not submitted any resignation.

Adding to the speculation, former cricketer Kamran Akmal had publicly called for Naqvi’s resignation, citing the national team’s ongoing poor performance.

Earlier this month, Pakistan officially assumed the presidency of the ACC from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), with a renewed focus on developing and promoting cricket across Asia under Naqvi’s leadership.