LAHORE: Despite heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam incident, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 will proceed as scheduled, ARY News reported.

The PCB confirmed that Islamabad United will face Quetta Gladiators tonight at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, with the toss scheduled for 7:30 PM and the match starting at 8 PM. This match marks the return of PSL action to Rawalpindi, which will host four matches on May 7, 8, 9, and 10. The last group stage fixture is set to be played in Multan on May 11.

The playoff phase includes the Qualifier in Rawalpindi on May 13, followed by both Eliminators and the Final at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on May 14, 16, and 18, respectively.

The update comes as tensions escalate after Indian missile strikes on multiple Pakistani cities, including Kotli, Muzaffarabad, Ahmedpur Sharqia, and Muridke. According to the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, Pakistan’s Air Force swiftly responded by activating defense systems and intercepting Indian aircraft.

Pakistan’s military retaliated strongly, reportedly downing five Indian jets and destroying a brigade headquarters. DG ISPR later confirmed in a press briefing that 26 Pakistani civilians had been martyred and 46 others injured in the Indian attacks.