ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has revoked the Air Operator Certificates (AOCs) of Serene Air (Pvt) Limited with immediate effect, citing the airline’s failure to meet mandatory fleet requirements.

According to an official notification issued on October 2, 2025, Serene Air currently has no airworthy aircraft, making it unable to ensure safe and reliable flight operations. Aviation rules require carriers to maintain a minimum number of serviceable planes to continue operations.

The suspension covers certificates No. AOC-031/16-AL and No. AOC-032/17-CH, which the airline has been ordered to return for official endorsement.

The action comes as part of the PCAA’s stricter enforcement of aviation safety and regulatory standards in Pakistan. Serene Air has not yet issued any public response regarding the suspension or its plans to resume operations.