Skardu, Gilgit-Baltistan, December 30, 2024 – The Pearl-Continental Hospitality Division of Hashoo Group, one of Asia’s leading hospitality service providers, in partnership with renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Syed Imran Ali Shah, proudly announces the opening of PC Legacy Skardu, an upscale hotel poised to redefine the hospitality landscape in the region and open new avenues for tourism in Skardu.

Located just minutes from Skardu International Airport, the hotel offers unparalleled convenience for travelers from both within Pakistan and abroad, thanks to direct flights connecting many countries to the region. With a dedicated 24/7 airport shuttle service, guests can step off their flights and immediately experience luxurious surroundings, making PC Legacy Skardu an ideal destination for both domestic and international tourists seeking adventure or relaxation in one of the world’s most scenic destinations.

PC Legacy Skardu stands out for its distinctive design, personally envisioned by Dr. Shah, who ensured every detail reflects a perfect harmony between modern sophistication and the untamed beauty of Skardu. The Rafsal Skyline Tower and Restaurant, an iconic feature of the property, includes a ground-floor gym, two luxury suites, and a rooftop space that offers uninterrupted views of the majestic Karakoram mountain range.

The hotel offers a range of accommodations, including Standard Rooms, Junior Suites, Executive Suites, and Chalets, catering to all types of travelers. Each room is equipped with air conditioning, central heating, complimentary Wi-Fi, and 24/7 room service to ensure maximum comfort and convenience.

Dining at PC Legacy Skardu is a highlight, with guests able to enjoy expertly prepared local and international cuisines at the all-day dining restaurant or breathtaking views at the rooftop eatery. For those seeking a more casual setting, the on-site coffee shop provides a relaxing space for light refreshments. Business and leisure travelers alike will appreciate the state-of-the-art fitness facilities and versatile indoor and outdoor event spaces. Guests eager to explore Skardu’s renowned attractions can avail themselves of bespoke tour packages provided by Pearl Tours and Travel.

Speaking about the partnership, Dr. Syed Imran Ali Shah remarked, “PC Legacy Skardu is an embodiment of the beauty and heritage of Skardu Valley and a realization of my personal vision. The design reflects my belief in blending modern comfort with the awe-inspiring surroundings of the region. It’s a space where guests can truly connect with the soul of this extraordinary destination.”

Bastien Blanc, CEO of Hashoo Group’s Hospitality Division, added, “PC Legacy Skardu is a milestone in our journey to redefine hospitality in Pakistan. This property embodies our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences by combining the region’s natural wonders with world-class service. We are confident it will set a benchmark for hospitality in Skardu and beyond, welcoming domestic and international tourists from the many countries now connected with direct flights.”

The hotel is ideally located for travelers eager to explore the region’s unique attractions, such as the serene Upper and Lower Kachura Lakes, the ethereal sands of Katpana Lake and Cold Desert, the ancient Buddha Rock, and the historic Kharpocho Fort.

PC Legacy complements the Hashoo Group’s diverse hospitality portfolio by providing modern comfort paired with cultural authenticity, offering a distinctive experience that aligns with both the approachable midscale charm of Hotel One and the refined luxury of Pearl-Continental Hotels and Resorts. With the success of PC Legacy Hunza, renowned for its breathtaking views of Rakaposhi, and the upcoming PC Legacy Hyderabad, the brand continues to set new standards in hospitality, celebrating the distinctive character of its destinations and creating memorable experiences across Pakistan.

About Dr. Syed Imran Ali Shah

Dr. Shah is a UK-qualified Orthopaedic Surgeon practicing in Karachi as the Surgical Director and CEO of AO Hospital. This leap from Hospital to Hospitality was always his dream. While at medical school in the Czech Republic, he found skiing and rugby thrilling. While skiing in Gstaad, Switzerland, in 2012, he noticed many scenic similarities with Skardu. The design work for the PC Legacy Resort has been carried out entirely by Dr. Shah himself – from the design of the sofas to the wood and stone building.

About Pearl-Continental Hospitality and Hashoo Group

Pearl-Continental Hospitality, Hashoo Group’s hospitality division, is one of Asia’s leading conglomerates, with a diverse portfolio spanning hotels, restaurants, education, and travel services. With over 60 operating and upcoming hotels, its brands include the luxury PC Signature, Pearl-Continental Hotels & Resorts, and PC Residences; the premium PC Legacy; and midscale to budget options such as Hotel One, Hotel One Vogue, and Roomph. The PC Connoisseur Collection features over 50 renowned dining destinations, including DumPukht, Sakura, Bukhara, Marco Polo, and Tai Pan. Complementing its hospitality offerings, Pearl Tours & Travel delivers seamless travel solutions and holds the Destination of the World franchise. With its five campuses, the Hashoo School of Hospitality is dedicated to nurturing future industry leaders through comprehensive graduate and diploma programs.

Hashoo Group , with business interests spanning hospitality, technology, real estate, and travel, continues to redefine excellence. With a presence in Pakistan, the UAE, and the UK, the Group remains dedicated to crafting experiences that leave lasting memories.