Dubai: 24th November 2025 – PC Hospitality is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with Shiji Group, a global provider of hospitality technology solutions. This collaboration supports PC Hospitality’s long-term technology roadmap, aimed at improving operational performance, enhancing distribution strategy, and creating stronger value for investors, partners, and property owners.

Through this partnership, PC Hospitality will implement Shiji’s suite of cloud-based solutions, including Daylight PMS, Horizon Distribution, and Infrasys POS, to centralize property data, enhance commercial decision-making, and enable support future portfolio expansion. This move toward a modern, scalable technology ecosystem supports the company’s strategic vision of staying agile, competitive, and operationally efficient in an evolving hospitality landscape.

“This partnership represents an important step in our growth journey,” said Bastien Blanc, CEO of PC Hospitality. “Strengthening our technology foundation allows us to provide better tools to our partners and ensures we are prepared for the next phase of expansion. With Shiji, we are building a framework that supports smarter distribution, stronger revenue performance, and more efficient operations.”

Shiji Group will provide systems that enable:

• Improved visibility across distribution channels

• Faster and more informed commercial decisions

• Scalable support for upcoming developments and new market entries

“We look forward to supporting PC Hospitality in building a future-ready digital infrastructure,” said Anson Lau, Managing Director Shiji. “Our shared focus on efficiency and value creation gives this partnership strong alignment and long-term potential.”

This partnership reflects PC Hospitality’s commitment to adopting solutions that deliver measurable performance and operational value while supporting sustained business growth.

PC Hospitality, Hashoo Group’s hospitality division, is one of Asia’s leading conglomerates, with a diverse portfolio spanning hotels, restaurants, education, and travel services. With over 60 operating and upcoming hotels, its brands include the luxury PC Signature, Pearl-Continental Hotels & Resorts, and PC Residences; the premium PC Legacy; and midscale to budget options such as Hotel One, Hotel One Vogue, and Roomph. The PC Connoisseur Collection features over 50 renowned dining destinations, including DumPukht, Sakura, Bukhara, Marco Polo, and Tai Pan. Complementing its hospitality offerings, Pearl Tours & Travel delivers seamless car rental and travel solutions, and holds the Destination of the World franchise. With its five campuses, the Hashoo School of Hospitality is dedicated to nurturing future industry leaders through comprehensive graduate and diploma programs.

Shiji Group is a global technology company serving the hospitality, travel, and retail industries. Shiji provides modern, cloud-based solutions to improve operations and enhance guest experience across thousands of properties worldwide.