The Pakistan Banks Association (PBA), in collaboration with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP),

has launched a nationwide Fraud Awareness Campaign to educate the public on protecting

themselves from the growing number of digital financial frauds and scams emerging in today’s

digital era.

With rapid digitalisation transforming the financial landscape, new types of fraud and scams have

emerged, targeting unsuspecting individuals through deceptive calls, phishing messages and

emails, fake websites and online stores. Recognising the urgent need to safeguard banking

customers, this campaign serves as an important public service initiative, empowering people with

the knowledge and vigilance required to protect their personal and financial information.

It will highlight key safety precautions such as never sharing personal information, banking details,

card information or OTPs, avoiding clicking on suspicious links, verifying from official sources, and

promptly reporting any suspicious activity.

This initiative reflects the banking sector’s collective commitment to promoting safe banking

practices and strengthening public confidence in Pakistan’s digital financial ecosystem. Starting

today, the campaign will run across television, radio, and digital platforms, using simple,

meaningful messaging that encourages collective awareness and reinforces the idea that safe

banking is a shared responsibility between institutions and customers.

